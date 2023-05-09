Nata’s new start

Village gets Kitsong Centre

As part of their commitment to pushing the ICT sector to new heights and bringing the digital world closer to Batswana, Mascom opened a Kitsong Centre in Nata last Friday.

The centre is the 114th to open its doors in Botswana and will be equipped with two computers and a printer, giving villagers the chance to access the Internet, check their e-mails and type-up documents.

Others services offered by the centre include: Sim card replacements, upgrades to 4G and selling airtime.

Handed the task of running the operation after flying through the extensive ...