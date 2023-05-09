Adding to the list

After five years of inactivity, BSE target four new listings by year end

With no new listings on the Botswana Stock Exchange (BSE) in almost five years - BancABC (now Access Bank) was the last to join in 2018 - the local bourse is on the lookout for new blood.

Desperate to end the drought, the BSE, which currently has 31 companies listed, are targeting a further four listings by the end of the year.

Chatting to Voice Money recently, BSE CEO, Thapelo Tsheole confirmed they hope to be up to 35 listed entities come December, and are aiming for 42, both local and foreign, by 2026

Ins...