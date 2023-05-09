The cockroach killer

You May Also Like
Business
Village gets Kitsong Centre As part of their commitment to pushing the ICT sector to new heights and bringing the digital world closer to...
Entertainment
CELEBRATING INTERNATIONAL JAZZ DAY Legendary saxophonist, Lister Boleseng will this Sunday the 30th perform live at Cresta Thapama Hotel. The gig will be part...
Entertainment
Hot on the heels of the Easter Holidays, a Maun pastor is once again hoping to re-ignite a passion for Christ in the tourist...
News
Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) Botswana chapter last week launched a sponsorship for the 30th World Press Freedom day celebrations The day will...
Sports
BOTESSA Athletics Champs give athletes shot at international glory Over 300 athletes from tertiary institutions across the country will converge on the second city...
Entertainment
DJ DUECE ON RADIO Francistown born and London based DJ Duece BW continues to grow his profile as an entertainer. The former Eyadini and...
News
*Man accused of setting fire to woman denied bail *Suspect had just been released from psychiatric ward