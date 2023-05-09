The cockroach killer

For the last seven years, Lone Galedibelwe has made his money by fumigating homes and eliminating pests of all shapes and sizes, from fleas to rats and bats.

His business, Bukharlicious Pest Control, was born by chance in 2017, when he went round to help a friend whose house was slowly being overrun by cockroaches.

Realising such vermin, as well as other small nuisances like ants and termites, were a common problem in many households, the Thabala village native saw an opportunity to cash in, while also bringing a smile to people’s faces by providing a much-needed service.

"This just s...