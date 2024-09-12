Murder accused couple granted bail

A couple from Roman cattle post who made headlines last week for allegedly killing a man for his attempt to collect his P20.00 debt back from them was on Tuesday (September 3rd), released on bail by the Maun Magistrate court

Qane Qoma, 40, and her boyfriend, 35-year-old, Bofelo Kgosiyamasarwa are said to have ganged up and beaten Baobameleng Maburunyana on August 14th for trying to to collect the small debt.

Updating the court on the status of the matter appearing on behalf of Khani Khani, prosecutor, Dimpho Ogotseng revealed that they are waiting for the postmortem report and are no longer opposed to the accused person’s being granted bail.

“Looking at the evidence we are no longer opposed to the accused person’s being granted bail on condition that they attend court as and when required to,” said Ogotseng.

During their brief arraignment before Maun Magistrates Court on August 20, state prosecutor, Khani Khani had applied for the couple’s further incarceration as the matter was still fresh and the body was yet to be taken for postmortem examination.

Responding to the prosecution’s application, Qoma had revealed she has two children, aged seven and 13, and that she feared they might suffer in her absence.

“My children are currently at boarding school in Kareng, I do not know what will happen to them once the school closes today. I stay with my sickly elder brother who cannot even take care of himself,” Qoma had explained.

Her hopes of immediate freedom were dashed, however, as the court instructed the prosecution to engage with social workers and see how best the children could be assisted while their mother was taken back into police custody.

For his part, Kgosiyamasarwa revealed he had left his employer’s cattle unattended, and was worried people might steal them.

However this week, the couple’ s concerns were resolved with newly found freedom. According to a witness close to the case, the trouble ensued when Kgosiyamasarwa denied owing any money and threatened to kick Maburunyana for bothering him.

Immediately after the couple left the yard where they were visiting, the victim followed them, asking if they wanted to fight him.

It is said Qoma threw a stone at Maburunyana while her man beat him with a stick before leaving him lying motionless on the ground, by the time he received medical assistance it was already too late and Maburunyana died from his injuries later that day.

The matter has been set for November, 26 for Status update.