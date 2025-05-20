Missing man found dead

Three friends in court for the gruesome murder

The search for a youthful Thamaga man ended in heartbreak last week when his battered, decomposed body was found dumped on a hilltop at Mashadi ward.

The deceased, 23-year-old Refilwe Refilwe Masa from Maradu ward, vanished without a trace on the night of May 2, 2025. His worried family reported him missing on May 6th, sparking frantic searches that ultimately led to the grim discovery.

Police made a major breakthrough in their investigations after a tip-off linked Masa to three suspects last seen with him at Ebern Night Club on May 3, 2025. The horrifying truth is said to have come to light when the police apprehended the first two suspects, Kebakaone Kgari (28) and Thatayaone Simone (29), both from Morepo ward. Following intense questioning, the two men allegedly confessed to having savagely assaulted Masa with fists and sticks during a late night altercation. Upon realising he was unconscious, they reportedly dragged his limp body to the hill where they abandoned him.

Last Thursday, relatives of the third suspect, Eric Banyatsang (26), nicknamed ‘Pantsola’, who had been on the run, handed him over to Thamaga police.

Kgari and Simone were remanded in custody by a Molepolole Magistrates last Monday and are expected back in court for their next mention scheduled for June 3rd, 2025. The third suspect, Banyatsang, was remanded in custody this morning and will join his alleged partners in crime in their next court appearance.