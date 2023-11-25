Maun Karate Club triumphs in Zim

Maun Karate Club continued their rapid rise at the weekend, backing up their success at the Botswana Karate Championships earlier this year with international glory in Zimbabwe.

Maun were one of four local clubs: Nayoth, Kagiso and Pro Fitness, who travelled to Harare for the Kurai International Open Karate Championships – a four-nation tournament that included representation from South Africa and Zambia as well as the hosts.

Under the tutelage of 25-year-old Sensei, Martha Chilume, the club has proved a force to reckon with since its formation in December 2020.

Adding to their growing reputation, Maun’s haul of 14 medals in the Zimbabwean capital – nine gold, two silver and three bronze – saw them pip Zim’s Jindokai Karate Club to top spot.

As for the other BW clubs, Kagiso finished 5th with three golds, two silvers and a bronze, Pro Fitness Club’s two golds was good enough for 8th place, while Nayoth returned home medal-less.

Speaking briefly to Voice Sport, Sensei Chilume, who is also Maun club’s founder and owner, said she was immensely proud of her young squad, whose ages ranged from seven to 17.

“Us being on top is a very big achievement and also shows that indeed we’re working hard. Even in this year’s edition of the BOKA Championship finale in March, we became the leading club with nine medals,” reflected the black belt 1st Dan, who took gold in the female senior U/55kg kumite.

At the end of the championships, karateka from the four competing nations formed teams to represent their countries, with Botswana winning gold in the women’s kumite and silver in the men’s.