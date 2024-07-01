Man strangles lover to death

Letlhakeng police have arrested a man who reportedly strangled to death his girlfriend last Thursday at Serinane village.

Station commander Superintendent Amos Kekgathetse confirmed that the suspect, aged between 30 and 40, was arrested just a day after the incident on Friday.

The 32-year-old deceased was allegedly found lying motionless on the blankets by her mother on Friday morning after she tried to wake her up and failed to get any response.

The duo, the deceased and her boyfriend had reportedly spent the night by the fireplace.

The mother is said to have reported to the police who upon arrival noticed some bruises on the deceased’s neck.

The young woman was certified dead at the hospital by a medical doctor while the suspect who was later arrested was nowhere to be found.

According to the police, the suspect who is still waiting in police holding cells will soon be arraigned before court.