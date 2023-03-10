Long wait for DCEC boss

Suspended Director General for the Directorate on Corruption and Economic Crime (DCEC), Tymon Katholo, still waits for a disciplinary hearing eight months after his suspension. Katholo was suspended on 2nd June 2022 on full pay, but disciplinary proceedings are yet to commence. Responding to a question by Member of Parliament for Serowe South, Leepetswe Lesedi, Minister of State President Kabo Morwaeng revealed that they're still awaiting investigations on the matter. MP Lesedi wanted to know how long the DCEC Director General has been on suspension, and for the Minister to update the house on the progress of the disciplinary process if any. Lesedi further asked Morwaeng if he does not see the need to give the Director General full authority over the full conditions of service of the Directorate to portray a sense of its independence. In response Morwaeng said, as per Section 5 of the Corruption and Economic Crime Act, he's the one mandated to prescribe the conditions of service of DCEC. "Accordingly, this has to be done by the Minister as the law requires. In other jurisdictions the world over, different conditions of service are either prescribed by a tribunal, through recommendations to the President or by the Minister as in our jurisdiction," he said. The Minister further said the DG enjoys the independence to carry out his functions under the same Act. "The decisions, including investigations by the Director-General are not subject to the direction and control of any person or authority," Morwaeng said. Morwaeng however further cautioned that, in execution of his duties, the DG must comply with the Public Service Act, as the DCEC is a public office. Katholo's was appointed the DCEC DG in August 2020, and his three year contract ends in August this year.