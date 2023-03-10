Connect with us

News

Long wait for DCEC boss

*Eight months on, Katholo still awaits a disciplinary hearing

By

Published

ON SUSPENSION: Katholo

Suspended Director General for the Directorate on Corruption and Economic Crime (DCEC), Tymon Katholo, still waits for a disciplinary hearing eight months after his suspension.

Katholo was suspended on 2nd June 2022 on full pay, but disciplinary proceedings are yet to commence.

Responding to a question by Member of Parliament for Serowe South, Leepetswe Lesedi, Minister of State President Kabo Morwaeng revealed that they're still awaiting investigations on the matter.

MP Lesedi wanted to know how long the DCEC Director General has been on suspension, and for the Minister to update the...

