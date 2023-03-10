Activist walks against period poverty

The United Nations estimates that one in 10 girls in Sub-Saharan Africa misses school during their period due to inadequate access to menstrual hygiene information and products.

This, statistics suggest, can add up to as much as 20% of a school year.

In her quest to end period poverty, Motlaletsi Charity Club Director- Agrieneth Masule, will walk 252 km from April 1st until April 15th, with the end goal of donating 20 000 sanitary pads to schools in Kgatleng over the next 12 months.

founded in 2016, Motlaletsi Charity Club has donated over 80 000 packs of pads over the past two years,...