Khama denies sponsoring Independent candidate

Former President, Ian Khama, has dismissed allegations that he sponsored an Independent Candidate with 500 campaign t-shirts prior to the recent Mmaphula East ward by election in Palapye.

In an interview with The Voice (story on print this week), expelled BPF President, Biggie Butale, alleged that the former President sponsored, Pelotlhomogi Ntebang with 500 t-shirts as part of the campaign.

However, when asked about the accusations, Khama said that he did not sponsor the independent candidate with any t-shirts. "Master Goya asked me for t-shirts that he said he was going to give to peop...