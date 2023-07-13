Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Khama denies sponsoring Independent candidate

By

Published

DENYING: Khama

Former President, Ian Khama, has dismissed allegations that he sponsored an Independent Candidate with 500 campaign t-shirts prior to the recent Mmaphula East ward by election in Palapye.

In an interview with The Voice (story on print this week), expelled BPF President, Biggie Butale, alleged that the former President sponsored, Pelotlhomogi Ntebang with 500 t-shirts as part of the campaign.

However, when asked about the accusations, Khama said that he did not sponsor the independent candidate with any t-shirts. "Master Goya asked me for t-shirts that he said he was going to give to peop...

SIGN UP  for FREE and Login to read full story. or SUBSCRIBE to read Premium content. Thank you.

Continue with Google

In this article:, , ,
Click to comment




You May Also Like

Politics

Fight over Khama continues

*Formation of breakaway party put on hold

01/06/2023
BPF faction goes ahead with 'illegal gathering' BPF faction goes ahead with 'illegal gathering'

Politics

BPF faction goes ahead with ‘illegal gathering’

The much talked about meeting of the Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF)’s Concerned group will go ahead as planned in the mining town of Selibe-Phikwe...

30/05/2023

News

Weapons case postponed

Gaborone Regional Magistrate's court this morning postponed the weapons of war case against former spy chief Isaac Kgosi, Botswana Police Commissioner Keabetswe Makgophe, former...

22/05/2023

Politics

Breakaway looming at BPF

Group gives Butale Sunday deadline before they form new party Having joined Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF) in 2020, during the party’s launch in Bobonong,...

16/05/2023
I am not depressed - Khama I am not depressed - Khama

News

I am not depressed – Khama

Former president rubbishes claims that he will die of short illness Former President, Ian Khama, has warned people who do not know him to...

22/03/2023
The wait goes on The wait goes on

Politics

The wait goes on

No BPF Elective Congress anytime soon In his update to party structures and members this week, Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF) President, Biggie Butale did...

21/03/2023

Politics

Khama confirms contest for BPF presidency

Former President, Ian Khama, has confirmed his intention to contest for Botswana Patriot Front (BPF)' s Presidency. Khama who made his confirmation through a...

06/03/2023
Who will take it? Who will take it?

News

Who will take it?

MISA Botswana elections finally here Media Institute of Southern Africa Botswana (MISA) will finally elect a new Board of Governing Council this weekend following...

24/01/2023
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.