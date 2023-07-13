Council Secretary in police custody

Kgatleng District Council Secretary, Boikhutso Matenge, is reportedly still fighting for her freedom following her humiliating public arrest yesterday (Wednesday July 12th) at the ongoing US-Africa Business Summit in Tlokweng. Our sources have revealed that Matenge was arrested for failure to comply with a court order which elapsed sometime early this week. The order is […]
In this article:Boikhutso Matenge, Kgatleng District Council Secretary
