Council Secretary in police custody

By

Published

IN CUSTODY: Matenge

Kgatleng District Council Secretary, Boikhutso Matenge, is reportedly still fighting for her freedom following her humiliating public arrest yesterday (Wednesday July 12th) at the ongoing US-Africa Business Summit in Tlokweng. Our sources have revealed that Matenge was arrested for failure to comply with a court order which elapsed sometime early this week. The order is […]

