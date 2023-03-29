Kgosi back in court

Former Director General of Intelligence and Security Services, Isaac Kgosi, was back in court this morning on charges of corruption.

Appearing briefly before Justice Chris Gabanagae of Gaborone High Court, Kgosi is said to have received a bribe of P687,281.29 from Vlatacom D.O.O in July 2009.

The bribe was allegedly an appreciation for Kgosi’s influence in getting the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Board (PPADB) to sanction direct appointment of the company to provide countrywide communication Infrastructure, supply electronic Identity Card production system and supply and install...