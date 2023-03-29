Connect with us

Kgosi back in court

*Former DIS boss charged for a 2009 bribery

TROUBLED: Isaac Kgosi (ATTACHED: Vladimir Cizelj's extradition document)

Former Director General of Intelligence and Security Services, Isaac Kgosi, was back in court this morning on charges of corruption.

Appearing briefly before Justice Chris Gabanagae of Gaborone High Court, Kgosi is said to have received a bribe of P687,281.29 from Vlatacom D.O.O in July 2009.

The bribe was allegedly an appreciation for Kgosi’s influence in getting the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Board (PPADB) to sanction direct appointment of the company to provide countrywide communication Infrastructure, supply electronic Identity Card production system and supply and install...

