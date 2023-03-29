A 14-year-old relationship ended tragically in the early hours of Monday morning when jilted lover, Ikgopoleng Nare, 35, attacked the mother of his three kids and decapitated her with a machete before hanging himself.

The slain woman, Otilia Gabaeme, 32, who was pregnant at the time, was repeatedly struck on the head by her enraged ex-lover. Reports say she was in the company of another man, assumed to be the father of her unborn child, when Nare pounced on them and mercilessly murdered her.

The unidentified man ran for his life at the sight of the weapon, leaving Gabaeme behind to deal ...