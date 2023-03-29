BPF rocked by tribalism

You May Also Like
News
Ramokgwebana Councillor queries veterinary checkpoint name Late last year, Ramokgwebana Councillor, Godfrey Smile tabled a motion asking the Department of Veterinary Services why the...
Business
The Botswana Public Employees Union (BOPEU) have launched a Group Life Assurance Scheme aimed at improving the lives of members and dependents during their...
Opinions
Our Vice President was labelled a dunderhead, there is alleged massive looting and smuggling of gold running into millions of US dollars every week...
Politics
Former President, Ian Khama, has confirmed his intention to contest for Botswana Patriot Front (BPF)' s Presidency. Khama who made his confirmation through a...
News
The absence of MP for Serowe West Tshekedi Khama from the National Assembly is a serious source of concern and could earn him expulsion...
News
Fired-up Butale talks unity on his return to the BPF hot seat Left to rot for over a year in the political wilderness, on...
Business
Cutting edge Mining Training Centre opens in Maun A multi-million Pula mining training institution, Kavuru Training Centre, opened in Maun over the weekend as...
News
The remarkable rise of the Mahube Empire In the early 80s, Tipson Ndiyapo Mahube was a Marketing Manager at Shell Oil Botswana, traversing the...