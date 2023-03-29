Connect with us

Politics

BPF rocked by tribalism

BPF rocked by tribalism
TROUBLED: Butale and Khama

Troubled Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF) has been rocked by internal squabbles, with the ugly face of tribalism rearing its head and threatening to collapse the relatively new political organisation ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Amid its apparent reversal of gains, the party has of late shed its weight in the executive with the resignation of Vice President, Caroline Lesang, National Executive Committee member, Samson Guma Moyo, and Chairman, Oboetswe Gabotlale. Information gathered by this publication is that the BPF President tried to resign immediately after Guma but some party mem...

