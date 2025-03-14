Kenosi’s Comeback Cut Short by Toe Injury

After a 10-month hiatus from boxing, 2020 Tokyo Olympic qualifier Keamogetse Kenosi was set to make a grand return, this time at a different level. However, just as she was finding her rhythm, a major setback struck. The 28-year-old Olympian has suffered a broken toe and is set to undergo surgery, sidelining her for six weeks.

Kenosi, who last stepped into the ring during the Mandela Tournament in South Africa last year, officially announced her retirement in July. However, she recently returned to the boxing scene, transitioning into professional boxing while still competing as an amateur occasionally. The Olympian previously cited mistreatment and abuse at her former club, Diamond Training Company Botswana, as reasons for quitting. Now, she has joined Diamond Boxing Promotions, a stable specializing in professional boxing.

“I’m finally back. I guess I used the wrong words when I said I quit. I was just taking a break from all the toxicity I endured at my previous club and national team, where I was a regular,” she said.

Having spent a full month training under Coach Thuso Khubamang, Kenosi was excited about her return and eager to start fresh. Unfortunately, her injury has forced her to step back once again. “I was really excited about my return, but unfortunately, this injury means I have to take another break,” Kenosi said. “I’ll be out for six weeks after surgery, but I’m staying positive and looking forward to making a strong comeback.”

Before her initial break, Kenosi struggled with the pressures imposed by the Botswana Boxing Association (BOBA) coaches and management, whom she felt disregarded her well-being. “I was losing myself. They thought I wasn’t serious about my career and pushed me to do impossible things. Whenever I stood up for myself, I was seen as disrespectful,” she explained.

Kenosi says she is now refreshed and ready to move forward. “I feel like I’m done with the break I needed, from the stress of constant weight cuts and being in camp 24/7 with people who didn’t care about my welfare. Thanks to Diamond Promotions for believing in me and making my return to my first love, boxing, enjoyable.”

Now, with a fresh start in professional boxing, Kenosi was looking forward to the independence and financial incentives it offers compared to the amateur ranks. “I chose professional boxing because it’s an individual sport. There’s no pressure to represent the country like before when we were always in the news and expected to perform well. In pro boxing, it’s just me and my coach working towards success,” she said.

Despite her injury, Kenosi remains hopeful about her future in boxing and hasn’t entirely ruled out a return to the national team under certain conditions. For now, her focus is on recovering and making a strong comeback once she heals.