Kazungula killer remanded

Kasane Magistrate Court has remanded in custody murder suspect Goitsemodimo Motlhaedi.

The 36-year-old man from Seronga appeared before court on Wednesday morning facing a single count of murder.

Motlhaedi is accused of killing his ex girlfriend Kagiso Keaketswe, 36 in cold blood in Kazungula on Tuesday around noon.

In a bloody attack that shocked onlookers, Motlhaedi, a Security Systems employee attacked his estranged girlfriend at her business in front of Kazungula Clinic.

Brandishing a knife, an enraged Motlhaedi is said to have stabbed Keaketswe in the full view of eyewitnesses who could only watch helplessly.

Kazungula Police Station Commander Superintendent Phetogo Phillimon confirmed the fatal attack in an interview with The Voice on Wednesday evening.

Phillimon said the act was a culmination of a relationship gone south.

“These two were once lovers, and the lady wanted to end the relationship. It appears the man could not accept that what they used to have was over, and he resorted to violence,” said Phillimon.

An eye witness who spoke to The Voice Online said Keaketswe was tired of her ex boyfriend’s jealous rage, threats and insecurities.

She said the Manxotai native was looking forward to life without her abusive boyfriend.

“She was self employed, had her own small stall where she sold consumables, and capable of supporting herself. Motlhaedi should face the full wrath of the law,” she said.