Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Khama confirms contest for BPF presidency

By

Published

IN THE RACE: Khama to contest for BPF presidency

Former President, Ian Khama, has confirmed his intention to contest for Botswana Patriot Front (BPF)' s Presidency.

Khama who made his confirmation through a telephone call over the weekend during a BPF rally said that he took the decision after persuasion by some party members.

Former Member of Parliament for Palapye- Master Goya, told the BPF rally in Kalamare that during the BPF troubles which nearly tore the party apart, he spoke to Khama and pleaded with him to consider contesting for the party' s presidency to bring about peace and stability.

I spoke and pleaded with him that he...

SIGN UP and Login to read full story. Thank you.

Continue with Google

In this article:,
Click to comment




You May Also Like

Who will take it? Who will take it?

News

Who will take it?

MISA Botswana elections finally here Media Institute of Southern Africa Botswana (MISA) will finally elect a new Board of Governing Council this weekend following...

24/01/2023

News

Khama moves to stop arrest warrant

*We can still arrest Khama without warrant once in the country – DPP *SADC Protocol on Extradition partly protects Khama from extradition *Khama has...

11/01/2023

News

The elephant in the room

*Botswana successfully lobbies CITES to keep trophy hunting in place

29/11/2022
Butale to face the music Butale to face the music

News

Butale to face the music

Someone wants to destroy me and that person won't succeed-Butale The embattled Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF) President, Biggie Butale who was suspended a year...

01/11/2022
DSG suspended for indiscipline - Ookeditse DSG suspended for indiscipline - Ookeditse

News

DSG suspended for indiscipline- Ookeditse

Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF) has suspended its Deputy Secretary General, Vuyo Yane Notha following incidents of indiscipline. Notha has been suspended together with another...

13/09/2022

News

DIS relentless in pursuit of Khama guns

WATCH: Last Friday the Court of Appeal listened to arguments on why State House 4 should not be searched for 26 guns and a...

22/08/2022
Morupisi tipped for BPF chairmanship Morupisi tipped for BPF chairmanship

News

Morupisi tipped for BPF chairmanship

It seems recent humiliations have not dampened Carter Morupisi’s ambition, with the one-time Permanent Secretary (PS) to the President, said to be making a...

05/07/2022
Khama's ghost Khama's ghost

Latest News

Khama’s ghost

Khama/Masisi feud leaves Tswapong royal in limbo Although it’s over four years since he stepped down as President, and is currently in self-exile in...

24/05/2022
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.