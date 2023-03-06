Khama confirms contest for BPF presidency

You May Also Like
News
MISA Botswana elections finally here Media Institute of Southern Africa Botswana (MISA) will finally elect a new Board of Governing Council this weekend following...
News
*We can still arrest Khama without warrant once in the country – DPP *SADC Protocol on Extradition partly protects Khama from extradition *Khama has...
News
Someone wants to destroy me and that person won't succeed-Butale The embattled Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF) President, Biggie Butale who was suspended a year...
News
Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF) has suspended its Deputy Secretary General, Vuyo Yane Notha following incidents of indiscipline. Notha has been suspended together with another...
News
WATCH: Last Friday the Court of Appeal listened to arguments on why State House 4 should not be searched for 26 guns and a...
News
It seems recent humiliations have not dampened Carter Morupisi’s ambition, with the one-time Permanent Secretary (PS) to the President, said to be making a...
Latest News
Khama/Masisi feud leaves Tswapong royal in limbo Although it’s over four years since he stepped down as President, and is currently in self-exile in...