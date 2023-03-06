Khama confirms contest for BPF presidency

Former President, Ian Khama, has confirmed his intention to contest for Botswana Patriot Front (BPF)' s Presidency.

Khama who made his confirmation through a telephone call over the weekend during a BPF rally said that he took the decision after persuasion by some party members.

Former Member of Parliament for Palapye- Master Goya, told the BPF rally in Kalamare that during the BPF troubles which nearly tore the party apart, he spoke to Khama and pleaded with him to consider contesting for the party' s presidency to bring about peace and stability.

I spoke and pleaded with him that he...