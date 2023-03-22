Connect with us

News

I am not depressed – Khama

I am not depressed - Khama
FORMER PRESIDENT: Khama

Former president rubbishes claims that he will die of short illness

Former President, Ian Khama, has warned people who do not know him to stop claiming that he is depressed because he is not.

In an interview with this publication following a trending video clip that got people talking on social media, in which a self-styled Prophet D. Solomon of AA Yeshua Ministries is seen pleading with Batswana to pray for Khama because he was not well, Khama said that he was not sick or depressed as alleged.

“I am not sick, stressed or depressed. In fact, I recently had my annual medical check an...

