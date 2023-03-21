Guma Moyo resigns from BPF

Controversial politician, Samson Guma Moyo, has resigned from Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF).

Guma who has been serving in the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the BPF confirmed his resignation to this publication this afternoon.

In his resignation letter to the party, the former Member of Parliament for Tati East wrote: “Good day brothers and sisters. This text serves to inform you that yesterday afternoon I terminated my membership with Botswana Patriotic Front. This was after a very tense NEC meeting where your Patron accused me and Party President, Biggie Butale for having been ...