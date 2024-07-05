Human trafficker busted at the border

Zambian suspect caught smuggling 8 Ethiopians into Botswana

A Zambian truck driver appeared before Kasane Magistrate Court on Thursday, charged with a single count of people smuggling, after he was allegedly caught with eight Ethiopian men hidden in his trailer.

46-year-old Himona Shanisonga’s truck was intercepted at the One Stop Kazungula Border Post search bay at around 8pm on 2nd July.

According to Kazungula Station Commander, Phetogo Phillimon, the truck had two trailers hauling copper.

“During scanning, it was discovered that the other trailer was carrying eight men,” revealed the Superintendent, adding upon questioning, the truck driver admitted he picked-up the men in Zambia and was to cross with them into South Africa.

The eight Ethiopians, all from Addis Ababa, were taken to Kasane Primary Hospital, as there were fears they could have been affected by radiation.

“They were attended to by a doctor, discharged and have since been transferred to the Francistown Center for Illegal Immigrants, whilst the truck driver was detained for further questioning,” Phillimon told The Voice.

The Police boss further said while human trafficking is not a big problem in his area, they occasionally encounter drivers who attempt to cross with human cargo without presenting them to immigration officials.

Remanded in custody, Shanisonga, who is from Lusaka, returns to court on 29 July for bail application.