How to fix the economy in 2023

The country’s economy made a significant recovery in 2022 with the mining sector in the lead, followed by the Tourism and Hospitality sector. That is why the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning projected over 4 percent growth for 2023, and another five percent for 2024.

With such positive growth, some economists hold a strong view that the biggest challenge that still remains is the mindset change to maintain the growth and move steps forward.

“Our problem is that things are not working, we are dealing with a generalised disfunction of institutions. We are throwing money at prob...