BDF officer in court for wife’s murder

Postmortem will clear my name- LtColonel Modirelabangwe

Botswana Defence Force (BDF) officer, Lieutenant Colonel Gaboutlwelwe Rich Modirelabangwe appeared before Broadhurst Magistrate court this Monday charged with one count of murder.

The 45-year-old former Botswana Senior Football National team Zebras player is accused of killing his wife, Dorothy Sebolai Modirelabangwe on January 13th. The incident is said to have occurred at the couple's house at Glen Valley BDF camp on the day Dorothy came from Orapa where she lived and worked to visit her husband.

Modirelabangwe, popularly kno...