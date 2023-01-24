Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

BDF officer in court for wife’s murder

By

Published

BDF officer in court for wife's murder
Gaboutlwelwe Modirelabangwe and his wife, Dorothy Modirelabangwe

Postmortem will clear my name- LtColonel Modirelabangwe

Botswana Defence Force (BDF) officer, Lieutenant Colonel Gaboutlwelwe Rich Modirelabangwe appeared before Broadhurst Magistrate court this Monday charged with one count of murder.

The 45-year-old former Botswana Senior Football National team Zebras player is accused of killing his wife, Dorothy Sebolai Modirelabangwe on January 13th. The incident is said to have occurred at the couple's house at Glen Valley BDF camp on the day Dorothy came from Orapa where she lived and worked to visit her husband.

Modirelabangwe, popularly kno...

SIGN UP and Login to read full story. Thank you.

Continue with Google

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment




You May Also Like

Murder most strange Murder most strange

News

Murder most strange

*Pastor accused of buying sex then killing sex worker

17/01/2023
Festive freedom Festive freedom

News

Festive freedom

Tears of joy as court frees old man for Christmas A Molepolole farmer who was recently locked up in police custody for wife beating...

27/12/2022
‘He died a hero!’ ‘He died a hero!’

News

‘He died a hero!’

Young soldier shot by rebels while rescuing Tanzanian colleague Bled out on the battlefield after taking bullet to the thigh Displaying the bravery he...

27/12/2022
No more relief! No more relief!

News

For my services you will pay

Borehole driller squares off in court with Molale over P77.520.00 debt The Minister of Public Works Eric Molale’s name dominated proceedings at the Gaborone...

20/12/2022

News

Ghetto beauty charged with ex’s murder

Used to turning heads because of her stunning good looks, on Thursday morning, Tshegofatso Jack was once again the centre of all attention. This...

13/12/2022

News

Chinese woman kidnappers granted bail

*P900 000 demand for her release was not met

13/12/2022
'The money's mine!' 'The money's mine!'

News

‘The money’s mine!’

*Ex-wife and widow in court over compensation claim

13/12/2022
To prison for a pangolin To prison for a pangolin

News

To prison for a pangolin

A Zimbabwean man will spend the next year of his life locked up in prison after pleading guilty to unlawful possession of a pangolin....

13/12/2022
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.