Honor Dr. Kenneth Koma

MP Arafat Khan of Molepolole North is urging the government to honor the late Dr. Kenneth Koma, former leader of the Botswana National Front (BNF).

During the upcoming winter parliamentary session, scheduled from July 7th to late August, Khan intends to propose renaming a significant government institution, such as the National Stadium, after Dr. Koma.

Khan lauded Dr. Koma as a monumental figure in Botswana’s opposition politics, emphasizing his dedication to the populace over personal gain. “He laid the foundation and contributed significantly to the eventual change of government. As one of the most educated of his time, he could have chosen to pursue wealth and material gains but he chose the life of opposition politics pursuing the aspirations of the poor and marginalized through the BNF and his political education classes,” stated Khan.

The aspiring BNF Treasurer noted that despite Dr. Koma not witnessing the change of government he deeply desired, the seeds of his revolution ultimately bore fruit. “For this he deserves recognition and I will table the motion with hope that all Members of Parliament will support this noble gesture,” Khan affirmed.

Dr. Koma served as Leader of Opposition in Parliament from 1984 to 2003. A native of Mahalapye, he passed away in 2007 at 83 years old.