A Family Torn Apart

BDP Councillor Ordered to Return ‘Stolen’ Property to Jailbird’s Wife
A Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) politician is embroiled in a dispute concerning an imprisoned friend, his wife, and their possessions.
Christopher Nyatsego, the Kodibeleng Ward Councillor, along with four others, has been directed to return property belonging to Banyana Ramotswiri Seema and her incarcerated husband, Leaname Seema.
The family conflict unfolded last Thursday at the Palapye Customary Court, where the estranged wife brought her in-laws before Bangwato Regent, Kgosi Seretse Peter Khama, alleging abuse, deprivation, and harassment.
Narrating her ordeal to a full kgotla, Banyana claimed her life has been made unbearable by her in-laws since her husband’s imprisonment in February. “They blame me for their son’s predicament. My property, which I accumulated with my husband, is being taken without my knowledge or consent,” the 49-year-old lamented.
Banyana stated she has been denied access to the cattlepost where she keeps livestock, and rental income from their two Palapye properties has been redirected. “I just found out my husband’s gun and laptop are missing, and have been told they were taken by my father-in-law,” she added, casting a glance at an old man seated in the corner.
“Tenants in the properties we rent out have told me they were instructed not to let me into the property nor collect rent,” a somber Banyana informed the court.
With remarkable poise and composure before the five plaintiffs, Banyana revealed her husband’s ATM card was confiscated and is currently held by one of his close friends, Simon Gasewame, who served as her husband’s witness at their 2016 wedding.
Banyana depicted a family fractured over the past two months, imploring the court for intervention.