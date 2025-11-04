Ghost of Kalafatis returns

*Convict says Khama ordered Kalafatis killing

Former President Ian Khama’s name has once again resurfaced in connection with the notorious killing of John Kalafatis, a controversy that gripped the nation fifteen years ago.

Tshepo Mosala, an armed robbery convict on the run since June 2011 after escaping custody, has made damning new allegations, claiming Khama personally ordered the hit on his late friend.

In an exclusive interview with this publication shortly before being whisked back to prison this week, Mosala insisted the operatives from Botswana Defence Force convicted of the murder, were merely following orders from the then Head of State.

“The four guys who were convicted were just following Khama’s orders,” he said before being taken away in a prison van.

Earlier in court, Mosala told Magistrate Kamogelo Mmesi that the reason he escaped was because he feared for his life and did not want to be remanded in prison at the time because of the confidential information he had shared.

“I absconded because the case had political interference and was putting my life in danger,” he said.

When reached for comment, Khama dismissed the allegations and distanced himself from the controversial shooting.

“If indeed that is what he said, then it is a blatant lie because I’m not in the business nor have I ever been in the business of eliminating anyone.” Khama said that he did not know nor did he have anything to do with Kalafatis.

“And even if I did, he did not do anything to me to warrant even a thought on my part to target him in any way,” he added.

Kalafatis was shot and brutally killed in execution style on 13th May 2009 and in June 2011, Gotshosamang Sechele, Ronny Matako and Boitshoko Maifala were found guilty of the murder and sentenced to 11 years in prison.

Their fourth colleague, Dzikamani Mothobi, was convicted of a lesser charge of accessory to murder.

Meanwhile, Mosala who was convicted by the then Regional Magistrate, Barnabas Nyamadzabo for armed robbery and stealing a motor vehicle before escaping from custody before his sentence was read to him will be back in court on the November 19th to finally get his sentence.