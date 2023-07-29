Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

Foreign runners continue dominance in Phikwe Marathon

By

Published

WINNERS: Saina and Sehohle

Botswana Athletics Association (BAA) President Moses Bantsi has urged local coaches to join forces with his association and facilitate training for local long distance runners so they can be more competitive in international events. Bantsi expressed his concerns in an interview with Voice Online following a lackluster performance by local runners in today’s Orange Phikwe […]

SIGN UP  for FREE and Login to read full story. or SUBSCRIBE to read Premium content. Thank you.

Continue with Google

In this article:, , ,
Click to comment




You May Also Like

Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.