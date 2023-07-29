Foreign runners continue dominance in Phikwe Marathon

Botswana Athletics Association (BAA) President Moses Bantsi has urged local coaches to join forces with his association and facilitate training for local long distance runners so they can be more competitive in international events. Bantsi expressed his concerns in an interview with Voice Online following a lackluster performance by local runners in today’s Orange Phikwe […]
SIGN UP for FREE and Login to read full story. or SUBSCRIBE to read Premium content. Thank you.
In this article:Botswana Athletics Association (BAA) President Moses Bantsi, Folavio Sehohle, Orange Phikwe National Marathon, Sheilah Saina
Click to comment