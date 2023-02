Thugs run riot, striking terror into both teachers and students Four attempted rapes and one death reported

Boarding students at Nthwalang Junior School in Digawana are living in fear of night attacks from thugs who break in at their hostels to subject them to violence and harassment.

The night terrors, which have been ongoing for some time, have so far resulted in four frightening incidents of attempted rape at the girls' hostels and a burning of the boy’s quarters.

Adding to the woes of the students has been hallucination by students from Gasita, which has culminated in the tragic d...