Tears of joy as court frees old man for Christmas

A Molepolole farmer who was recently locked up in police custody for wife beating shed tears of joy as the court allowed him to go home for Christmas and New Year’s Day.

Geoffrey Jansen commonly known as ‘Khowe’ reportedly assaulted his wife over suspicions that she was cheating on him.

Facing a single count of assault common, the 64 –year- old Geoffrey has his advanced age to thank for his freedom for the festive season.

When briefing the court in the presence of the accused relatives who occupied almost all seats in the small co...