Family rejects remains of dead granny

It’s been almost five months since the remains of a 71-year-old granny of Kanye village, Baitshepi Phirinyane, who went missing, were found. Up to now, Phirinyane has not been laid to rest because of a dispute between police and the family on whether the bones that were found were indeed of the old woman.

Phirinyane of Mmangwato Ward was last seen at Kanye Salvation House Church on the 14th of August, 2022. After a month of searching, a few bones were found in the bush at Lesetlheng cattlepost 10km from Lotlhakane West, next to the clothes belonging to the...