Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Chillin Out Friday 13 January 2023

By

Published

Chillin Out Friday 13 January 2023
OSKA BORA TECHARA AND VEE MAMPEEZY

CAR OF THE MOMENT
Shaya is trying to keep up with all these bizarre news coming in fast right at the beginning of the year.

Coming out on top is the Car of the Moment donated to upcoming artist, Oska Bora Techere by Vee’s Foundation. The issue has dominated social media as there is no day that passes without something new and bad said about its pathetic state of disrepair.

Shaya hopes an agreement that makes both parties happy will be reached soon.
CENTRE CHIEFS WAKE UP CALL
If Mochudi Centre Chiefs is serious about making a comeback into the Premier League then it should start to put...

SIGN UP and Login to read full story. Thank you.

Continue with Google

In this article:, , , , , , , ,
Click to comment




You May Also Like

Grooving In The Ghetto Friday 13 January 2023 Grooving In The Ghetto Friday 13 January 2023

Entertainment

Grooving In The Ghetto Friday 13 January 2023

TAY BOZ DROPS KITES AND CHIMNEYS The long awaited album by one of the country's talented rappers, Tay Boz is finally out. The Kasane...

20 hours ago
Daring to reach for his dreams Daring to reach for his dreams

Entertainment

Daring to reach for his dreams

BishopBw collaborates with Rick Ross Bishop BW, a 23-year-old young Motswana hip-hop artist dared to dream big and now his dreams are becoming a...

20 hours ago
Soul fill up, the return Soul fill up, the return

Entertainment

Soul fill up, the return

Franco calls for sponsors After staging what could have arguably been the most successful music festival last year, it is not a surprise that...

20 hours ago
Disco queen soars higher Disco queen soars higher

Entertainment

Disco queen soars higher

A University of Botswana Geology student Kamogelo Moswaane, who hails from Ramotswa is a rare gem on the rise in the music industry. Set...

20 hours ago
Celeb edition with The ' Young Prince' Celeb edition with The ' Young Prince'

Entertainment

Celen edition with The ‘ Young Prince’

25 -year old Prince Moabi who goes by the name Young Prince is living the life that most local actors only dream of! Having...

20 hours ago
German dollar’ s groove at main deck German dollar’ s groove at main deck

Entertainment

German dollar’ s groove at main deck

The newly launched Main Deck Lounge in G- West is becoming another popular spot for night crawlers. This week the place will host a...

6 days ago

Entertainment

Bana bana ba Ntogwa to sue Kelly Khumalo

Bana Bana Ba Ntogwa, a hosanna cultural music group have threatened to sue Kelly Khumalo for breach of contract and sabotage after the South...

27/12/2022
Celeb edition with Thabo Mhapha Celeb edition with Thabo Mhapha

Entertainment

Celeb edition with Thabo Mhapha

Thabo Mhapha is the definition of multifaceted! He is a radio presenter, Attorney and Mandela Rhodes Scholar-Elect. He is most famous for being the...

27/12/2022
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.