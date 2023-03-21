Connect with us

Family fallout
FAMILY AFFAIR: Gofiwa and his mother in court

Mum and son charged with breaking uncle's arm

A furious family fallout in Thamaga on Friday morning has left a man in hospital nursing a broken arm, and his sister and her son facing a charge of grievous harm.

Kehumile Tlotleng, 49, and her boy, Gofiwa Tlotleng, 30, are said to have beaten up 44-year-old Modisa Thebe, hitting him with a log and a plate when an apparent dispute over electricity ended in sparks.

As well as snapping his arm, Thebe, who is currently recovering in a hospital bed at Princess Marina Hospital, also sustained injuries to his forehead during the scrap.

Arr...

