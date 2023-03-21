Spar employee in a twist over stolen spaghetti

A man who worked for Spar supermarket at Riverwalk Mall has landed himself in a slight pickle for stealing three packets of spaghetti from his workplace.

28-year-old Joshua Letshola was caught on camera hiding the Italian favourite - worth P38.85 in total - in his jacket as he knocked off from work on 28th February.

One of the security guards on duty in the store had received a tip-off that an employee was up to no good. Upon checking the CCTV footage, he noticed Letshola had indeed popped something beneath his jack.

The security guard waited for the suspect to leave the shop, at whic...