Eswatini man dies in scuffle with thieves

Tlokweng Police are investigating the tragic death of 24-year-old man from Eswatini who was killed during a fight with thieves on Thursday night.

Details of the incident are that the 24-year-old together with his 40-year-old friend were attacked at the gate of the house they were lodging at in Tlokweng’s Masetlheng ward.

They had just returned from Riverwalk mall where they had gone shopping.

Confirming the murder, Assistant Superintendent Motlalepula Chitema Jimmy said the man was stabbed with a knife and lost his life following an attack by two unknown men. “The other man did not sustain any injuries. They were in Botswana visiting the girlfriend to the deceased,” said the Acting Station Commander, further explaining that they are yet to make any arrests.

Jimmy also dismissed allegations that the deceased was dealing in drugs. “We are not aware of that, and we haven’t found anything suggesting that the victim was a drug dealer,” she said.

“Such cases are alarmingly on the rise, and we have taken interventions to encourage neighbourhood watch and crime prevention groups because residents know better about what’s happening in their locality than us. So we have revived clusters such that members of the public can help us to police our village,” explained Jimmy.

With the President’s holidays in full swing, Assistant Superintendent Jimmy has also urged members of the public to be vigilant as crime is bound to go up.

“Those going for holidays should not leave their houses unattended. They should at least leave someone behind to take care of the house and also inform their neighbours of their whereabouts such that they look after their property in their absence. Crime is on rampage, and they should report any activity they deem suspicious, “she advised.