Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Entrepreneurship ministry team up with ABSA

By

Published

Entrepreneurship ministry team up with ABSA
SHAKE ON IT: Chilisa and Nthoyi at the signing ceremony

In one of its biggest milestones since being passed into existence exactly a year ago, the Ministry of Entrepreneurship have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ABSA Bank Botswana

Through the partnership, the pair will seek to support the sector’s growth and development by identifying and delivering appropriate skills training for entrepreneurs in the country.

They will also run an entrepreneurship awareness campaign through workshops and seminars.

Part of the deal sees the two organisations working together to facilitate the transfer of business and technology skills to S...

SIGN UP and Login to read full story. Thank you.

Continue with Google

In this article:, , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment




You May Also Like

Indian interest Indian interest

Business

Indian interest

*India eye Pharmaceutical and Textile opportunities in Botswana

1 week ago
Trade up north heads south Trade up north heads south

Business

Trade up north heads south

Mining expo swaps F/town for Jwaneng For the first time in its short history, The Trade Up North exhibition heads south, with the show...

14/02/2023
Ready to serve..... again! Ready to serve..... again!

News

Ready to serve….. again!

For a man well steeped in public relations, Thapelo Letsholo is surprisingly coy about discussing himself. When we pitch for an interview he insists...

29/11/2022
An appetite for oil An appetite for oil

Business

An appetite for oil

*BOL/Debswana deal to create new opportunities

15/11/2022
ABSA Botswana record p395 million profit ABSA Botswana record p395 million profit

Business

ABSA Botswana record p395 million profit

ABSA Bank Botswana has a P395 million profit before tax in the released interim half year results, a 36 percent increase compared to the...

27/09/2022
Ghetto goes yellow Ghetto goes yellow

Business

Ghetto goes yellow

Mascom Batanani Walk a deafening success Francistown was lit up bright yellow on Saturday morning as hundreds hit the city’s streets at sunrise for...

06/09/2022
Shaping the tourism of tomorrow Shaping the tourism of tomorrow

Business

Shaping the tourism of tomorrow

ABSA navigates Tourism industry Absa Bank Botswana has pledged its support for tourism businesses in and around the Okavango Delta as the industry shows...

26/07/2022
Diversification dawdles as diamonds dazzle Diversification dawdles as diamonds dazzle

Business

Diversification dawdles as diamonds dazzle

Despite efforts to diversify the economy and reduce Botswana’s overdependence on diamonds, the sought-after stone continues to dominate local exports. Speaking at ABSA Bank...

17/05/2022
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.