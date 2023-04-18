Entrepreneurship ministry team up with ABSA

In one of its biggest milestones since being passed into existence exactly a year ago, the Ministry of Entrepreneurship have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ABSA Bank Botswana

Through the partnership, the pair will seek to support the sector’s growth and development by identifying and delivering appropriate skills training for entrepreneurs in the country.

They will also run an entrepreneurship awareness campaign through workshops and seminars.

Part of the deal sees the two organisations working together to facilitate the transfer of business and technology skills to S...