Drought hits panda farms

IN SHORT SUPPLY: Sorghum grains in Pandamatenga farms

Low grain yield expected
Climate change to blame

Botswana could be forced to import even more maize and sorghum from neighbouring South Africa, with experts predicting a looming shortage of grain in the country.

According to the Chairperson of Pandamatenga Commercial Farmers Association (PCFA), Ryan Neal, they are anticipating very low yields this year.

This was blamed on the dry weather experienced during the ploughing season, with below-average rainfall affecting production.

Frustratingly, this comes after the exact opposite occurred the year before, when too much ‘Pula’ fell....


