Drug dealers must be killed-PPP

CONCERNED: Moatlhodi

Member of Parliament for Tonota Constituency, Pono Moathodi, has called for the death penalty to be imposed on drug dealers. Speaking at the unveiling of Mascom's new tower in Tonota last week, Moatlhodi took a moment in his address to express his disgust for drug dealers whom he said are responsible for the deteriorating health […]

