Big Brother Titan visits Botswana

Ever since South Africa’s Khosi Twala won Big Brother Titans back in early April, the housemates have returned to brand new lives of fame on ‘the outside’.

Some have found life in the limelight tough to cope with, embroiled in one scandal after another.

However, one finalist who seems to be cruising smoothly past all the drama, as was the case in the house, is Ipeleng Selepe.

The 25-year-old law student, who made it to the last six of the popular reality TV show, has been touring different countries to engage with her rapidly expanding fan base.

A Mokgatla girl from kwa ga Mosetlha...