Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Lifestyle

Big Brother Titan visits Botswana

By

Published

BEAUTIFUL IN BLUE: Ipeleng rocks the traditional look at Mochudi Kgotla with Kgosi Bana Sekai

Ever since South Africa’s Khosi Twala won Big Brother Titans back in early April, the housemates have returned to brand new lives of fame on ‘the outside’.

Some have found life in the limelight tough to cope with, embroiled in one scandal after another.

However, one finalist who seems to be cruising smoothly past all the drama, as was the case in the house, is Ipeleng Selepe.

The 25-year-old law student, who made it to the last six of the popular reality TV show, has been touring different countries to engage with her rapidly expanding fan base.

A Mokgatla girl from kwa ga Mosetlha...

SIGN UP  for FREE and Login to read full story. or SUBSCRIBE to read Premium content. Thank you.

Continue with Google

In this article:, , , , , ,
Click to comment




You May Also Like

Beata Kasale-Kabango legacy walk a success Beata Kasale-Kabango legacy walk a success

News

Beata Kasale-Kabango legacy walk a success

Y-Care and The Voice raise funds for Autism society Scores of fitness enthusiasts braved last Saturday’s misty morning to embark on a 20 kilometre...

04/04/2023
The Big Brother Experience The Big Brother Experience

Entertainment

The Big Brother Experience

Media titans meet Big Brother is undoubtedly the biggest and most watched reality TV series in Africa. In 2023, for the first time in...

31/01/2023
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.