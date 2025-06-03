Dignity or design disaster

Bonno housing project sparks outrage and praise

President Advocate Duma Boko’s flagship housing initiative, the Bonno National Housing project, has ignited a nationwide debate after images of the house designs went viral on social media.

While the project, spearheaded by Minister of Water and Human Settlement, Onneetse Ramogapi, aims at building 100,000 housing units across 61 constituencies between 2025 and 2028 to make home ownership accessible for every Motswana, the design was met with mixed reactions. The Voice reporter, DANIEL CHIDA, shares some of the views.

Greg Kelebonye

The idea is a good one and it’s long overdue. However, I have a problem with the house plan. It screams, ‘poverty.’ It is too mediocre and reinforces the existence of a caste system – that of the haves and have-nots. We could, with the same amount of labor, material, and price, build a more dignifying house, a house not just to live in but to be proud that you own it. It‘s not too late, they can change the plan.

Billy Sekgororoane

The houses might not reflect our personal standards or taste but not everything needs to. If you are one of those who spent years renting cramped, one-roomed spaces, with no running water or proper sanitation, you would understand just how welcome this is. Mass housing is not about dream homes; it’s about decent, liveable spaces for people who have waited far too long for something as basic as shelter. Let us not let personal preferences overshadow the real purpose, dignity and access, and as expected, the focus shifted straight to aesthetics. We are so used to looking through the lens of personal taste that we forget the real purpose of mass housing. If it does not suit your lifestyle or tastes, good, it’s not meant to be.

Tebelelo Banks Ndebele

I have looked at this house plan and my honest view is that this is commendable as a noble effort to offer decent accommodation to those who have been unable to afford one. Many will now be able to afford something relatively decent for their dwelling. One can have the option to extend the house if their income improves and they can afford to. I mean where can one get a house mortgage of P300 per month? Nowhere! Let us embrace this initiative for affordable housing for our people. I have seen similar initiatives in Namibia and in South Africa. Let us not stigmatize these houses in my country, men and women. I agree it can be slightly modified on the roof.

Kago Mokotedi

What our people need is decent shelter and that’s the objective of the Bonno Housing Project. The middle class and clever blacks want glitz and glamour from the Bonno Housing Project. It is middle-class arrogance to demand the government to build houses that fit into their middle-class aspirations. The Bonno Houses are far better than what South Africa built with its RDP houses and what is offered regionally by other governments. For sure the intended beneficiaries are happy and excited at the prospects of owning a house in town, at affordable rates. Bonno is a progressive initiative which must be supported by the private sector and all stakeholders. The Bonno housing project must not be a subject of political contest but a step towards restoring the dignity of our people.