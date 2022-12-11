Interdiction against CJ extended to March

Maun High Court Judge, Bugalo Maripe has extended interdiction against Chief Justice Terrence Rannowane, from transferring a case involving him from Maun to Gaborone High court pending final judgment on the matter.

Maripe interdicted the CJ two weeks back in a strongly worded judgment in which he further said Rannowane’s decision to appoint a panel of three judges to preside over a matter in which he is a litigant, undermines judicial independence and inconsistent with the constitution.

When the matter returned to court last week Thursday, Maripe extended pending final judgment on whethe...