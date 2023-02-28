Debswana’s CEEP pays off

Seven years back Debswana Diamond Company took a decision to set aside P20 billion for its Citizen Economic Empowerment Programme(CEEP).

The hefty figure came with a bonus of creation of 20 000 jobs also over the years.

Fast forward to this year, the programme seems to be making some positive strides with P12.2 billion already spent on the programme while 11 000 jobs have been created as a major milestone.

To date 45 percent of the huge amount has been spent therefore leaving out even more opportunities for local enterprises to get the piece of the cake from the remaining 55 percent.

