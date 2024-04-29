SA pilgrims die in Botswana

Seven South Africans perish in a fatal Ranaka junction accident

Seven South African citizens on pilgrimage to Kanye village in Botswana died in a fatal accident yesterday afternoon.

A mini bus carrying 14 passengers from South Africa collided with a Range Rover at Ranaka Junction.

A 42-year-old male from Shoshanguve- South Africa was driving the combi, while the Range Rover which was carrying four passengers was driven by a 37-year-old lady based in Gaborone.

The South Africans had just left a church service and we’re on their way back when tragedy struck.

According to a police media release, five females and two males aged between 37 and 72 were certified dead while the rest of the passengers, four females, and three males were admitted at the hospital with different injuries.

All the four passengers from the Range Rover have also been admitted to the hospital with serious injuries.

Both drivers escaped with minor injuries.