BOSJE to celebrate International Jazz Day

Botswana Society of Jazz Educators (BOSJE) will join the rest of the world in this Tuesday in celebrating the International Jazz Day at Joy City, Tsholofelo Park.

Jazz enthusiasts from around the world will be tapping their feet and snapping their fingers to the sound of Switzerland Jazz band Lajani featuring Botswana’s First Lady of Jazz Punah Gabasiane.

Performances by Sebaga Rabantheng, Ms Abbey, The Fleek Band and Kingdom Arts Academy are on the cards as well for an evening of classic jazz and improvised flair from 6pm til late.

BOSJE Chairperson Akhutleleng Kekwaletswe shared her excitement in educating the masses about jazz through the celebration.

“International Jazz Day is a UNESCO initiative that recognizes jazz as a vehicle for peace and cultural exchange. With BOSJE we have workshops, instrumental clinics and masterclasses where we have invited students from across the country,” said Kekwaletswe.

Tickets for the event are on sale through NuTickets with early bird tickets going for P250 and P300 at the gate.

Double tickets are available for P500, VIP tickets are priced at P800 and VVIP is priced at P1500.