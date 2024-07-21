Daring to dream beyond BW

When Reggae artist, Bob Marley, wrote the song ‘Exodus’ in London in 1976, he had fled an assassination attempt in Jamaica.

In the third verse, he wrote, “Open your eyes and look within. Are you satisfied with the life you’re living?”

Almost five decades later, the musician’s lyrics struck a chord with Voice Woman’s conscience when she spoke to Batswana living abroad.

Unlike the legendary Marley, they are not fleeing persecution.

Largely pushed out by rising unemployment and soaring cost of living, the four individuals share their experiences and challenges of expat life…

Tshego, 25, Johannesburg, SA

I’m trying to find my feet in the world; a Christian through and through.

Currently, I am studying CIMA and I work as an executive assistant at a real estate company here in SA.

I joined my aunt here a few years ago after she advised that I could earn a better salary in South Africa; I make a lot more than what I used to earn back home.

Wealth Prince Moabi aka Young Prince, 26, Johannesburg, SA

I am a performing artist, actor, host, media personality and soon-to-be reality TV star. I am also an award-winner; I have made some cameos on telenovelas like: ‘Rhythm City’, ‘Generations’, ‘Makoti’, ‘Fooled by Love’.

Then I’m on Netflix shows like ‘Justice Served’, ‘My Other Side’, ‘Shades of Cool’.

Soon, I will be on SABC1’s ‘Uzalo’ as Mamdlala’s Ben 10.

I also have my own clothing line called Wealth Wear and my own record label based in Auckland Park, Johannesburg.

I relocated to South Africa in 2022 to pursue higher education and advance my career as an artist and actor, fulfilling a dream I’ve held since I was 15.

Living here has been a dream come true; I’ve immersed myself in the vibrant cultures, delicious food, and diverse experiences that South Africa offers.

My colleagues in the creative sector have always treated me like their own, and often ask me if I’m celebrated enough in Botswana.

Batswana are generally accepted in SA compared to Zimbabweans, Nigerians and other Africans.

However, I was weary of xenophobia during election season, so I was always indoors.

Achieving milestones in my career has brought me immense joy, though I’ve faced challenges like financial strains, at times struggling to make rent.

I visit home every quarter; I was last there in March.

Lesego Lekelandi Fleetwood, 37, Johannesburg, SA

From when I was in college to my working days, I used to sell clothes and hair and was getting my stock in Johannesburg, South Africa.

I then met my ex-husband, who inspired my relocation in 2015/2016.

Although things didn’t work out between us, I eventually decided to start a life in SA in 2018.

There were so many opportunities in South Africa compared to how things were back home.

Life was difficult back then and I didn’t have much support financially.

I have tried modelling, job hunting, business; some days were better than others.

Hard work does eventually pay.

You can be doing 50 things and only one works out.

The secret is never to give up.

I am not where I want to be but I can say things do get better with time, God speed.

I love the outdoors and South Africa has beautiful places one can visit.

Most people are worried about crime, but there are places that are prone to high crimes, just like in any other country.

I enjoy hiking, live music, the beach, camping, road trips and I can say I have had my share and still am.

I currently run a small accounting firm based in Fourways and still operate the hair business (Bellissimo Hairz in Gaborone).

It took me some time to adjust in SA, all I can say is Batswana are somewhat friendly people compared to South Africans.

I may be wrong but I guess there is so much diversity – different cultural backgrounds.

Being homesick is one of the lows that come with relocation, as well as job uncertainty, financial struggles, emotional struggles due to social isolation, etc.

Let’s just say life is about taking chances, some things will work out and some won’t, but at least one must try.

Stay positive and persistent.

Job hunting as an emigrant is mentally challenging, so weigh your options based on your personal financial status.

Lastly, make sure you choose a safe neighbourhood and bear in mind that accommodation and transport are the main expenses you’ll incur.

Anonymous, 50, Philadelphia, USA

I recently moved here in search of a better life after an entire decade of failed businesses.

I consider my move both refreshing and commendable, commendable because of my bravery.

My family thought I was insane to take the plunge, but I guess I am an adventurer.

I am still settling in as this is my first year, and though my initial thoughts were that I was just trying out life overseas, I think I might just live here permanently.

It’s good to just eke out a decent living for once, without worrying about finances.

America is exactly what I envisaged it to be and I will be exploring other parts of the country with time.

I have met a few Batswana and there’s many other Africans so even though we are always on the move working two to three jobs, we do make time to socialise.

They only downside here is the food, even their beef is disappointing!