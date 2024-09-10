Dagga man begs for a fine

“I am an addicted user, so I cannot stay without dagga. I told the police the dagga they found me holding was mine. I asked them to charge me so I can pay and proceed with my journey,” confessed Tanzanian national, Adili Saimoni Myinga, after being arrested with dagga.

The 40-year-old Myinga was arrested by the police near Ngwasha veterinary gate last Sunday in possession of a green plant material suspected to be dagga.

Upon interrogation it emerged that he had entered the country illegally, having jumped the Martins Drift border at an ungazetted point of entry.

He was charged with two counts being unlawful possession of dagga and entering the country illegally.

Myinga was travelling from South Africa to Swaziland when he was detained.

When he appeared before the Francistown Magistrates Court last Wednesday, Myinga pleaded guilty to the offences and begged the court to issue him a fine so he could continue his journey.

“I have to attend my pastor’s funeral, so I have to go. Please charge me and let me go,” he pleaded.

The State Prosecutor, Themba Amos, however told the court that he had just received the lab results for the dagga and requested to be given more time to serve the accused person with all thenecessary documents.

“The charge sheet also has to be amended to include the weight of the dagga,” stated Prosecutor Amos.

The case continues.