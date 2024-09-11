Tonota man dies after bar slap

In a shocking twist of fate, a Tonota man has died two weeks after he was slapped by another during a drinking spree.

The 41-year-old Thapelo Freedom Moremi allegedly received a vicious slap from Mompoloki Bathoeng (31) on the 14th of August at a bar in Manyanda ward, Tonota.

It is alleged that Bathoeng hit him with an open hand on the face causing him to fall onto the stones and sustaining serious head injuries.

Moremi was swiftly taken to Nyangabgwe Referral Hospital where he was hospitalized and later referred to Gaborone Private Hospital (GPH) where he tragically passed away last Friday.

Bathoeng was arraigned before court, initially charged with causing actual bodily harm.

The charge is however expected to be changed to murder when he appears for his next mention.

He is currently remanded in custody as the investigations are still at infancy stages.

Confirming the incident, Tonota Police Officer in Charge, Criminal Investigation Department, Karabo Kgaodi said the deceased died at GPH.

“The accused person is likely to be charged with murder on his next mention. Murder cases are very worrisome, and we plead with people to resolve their differences amicably or engage a third party instead of taking matters into their own hands,” Kgaodi said, further adding that this year alone they have registered four murder cases in their jurisdiction.