Corruption in government

*DIS boss concerned over tender corruption
SIGN UP for FREE and Login to read full story. or SUBSCRIBE to read Premium content. Thank you.
In this article:Brigadier Peter Magosi, DIS, tender corruption
Click to comment
Hi, what are you looking for?
BPF cadres link party president to DIS A massive public fallout between the President of the Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF) Biggie Butale and members...
P200k BDP cheque under scrutiny The matter in which President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi’s nephew, Olebile Joseph Pilane, is suing G&M Building Services (PTY) LTD,...
BIG UP BAILAS A month or so back, Shaya sent out an SOS calling for help for local rapper Ozi F Teddy, who was...
WATCH: After two postponements this year, lawyers representing former President, Ian Khama, have walked out of the Court of Appeal, demanding what they call...
WATCH: Last Friday the Court of Appeal listened to arguments on why State House 4 should not be searched for 26 guns and a...
WATCH: In case you missed yesterday's High Court judgement when Justice Gaolapelwe Ketlogetswe ruled against the detention of Lobatse Member of Parliament (MP) Thapelo...
WATCH: Former President talks to The Voice in a virtual interview about his visit to South Africa, his differences with President Masisi and the...