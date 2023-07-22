No bad blood between DIS and DCEC- Pilane

WATCH: Acting Director General of the Directorate on Corruption and Economic Crime (DCEC), Tshepo Pilane, says they enjoy a good relationship with DIS, as well as the autonomy that affords them an opportunity to do their work without fear or favour. He was appearing before the Public Accounts Committee on Thursday.
In this article:Acting Director General of DCEC, Public Accounts Committee, Tshepo Pilane
