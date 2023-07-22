Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

No bad blood between DIS and DCEC- Pilane

By

Published

WATCH: Acting Director General of the Directorate on Corruption and Economic Crime (DCEC), Tshepo Pilane, says they enjoy a good relationship with DIS, as well as the autonomy that affords them an opportunity to do their work without fear or favour. He was appearing before the Public Accounts Committee on Thursday.

SIGN UP  for FREE and Login to read full story. or SUBSCRIBE to read Premium content. Thank you.

Continue with Google

In this article:, ,
Click to comment




You May Also Like

Police concerned by the rise in child Porn and revenge Porn cases Police concerned by the rise in child Porn and revenge Porn cases

Latest News

Police concerned by the rise in child Porn and revenge Porn cases

Revenge Porn and rape also a growing worry Botswana Police Commissioner, Keabetswe Makgophe has expressed concern over the rising number of cases involving child...

13/08/2020
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.