Cops in court for robbery

Yesterday, the Francistown Magistrates Court granted bail to two police officers and two civilians who stand accused of robbing a Chinese national of USD 4000.

The alleged incident, involving officers Leatile Scotch and Tshidiso Serero from the Francistown Central Police station, as well as civilians Edwin Othusitse and Themba Bagai, transpired last Tuesday along Blue Jacket Street, where the victim, Liya Wu, was reportedly robbed using violence.

The accused voluntarily surrendered themselves to the police upon learning that authorities were looking for them.

The court granted them conditional bail set at P2,000.00.

Additionally, each defendant was required to present two sureties, each committing the same monetary amount.

As part of their bail conditions, the suspects surrendered their travel documents and were ordered to report to the nearest police station every Friday.

The case has garnered public attention due to the involvement of police officers, raising concerns about the conduct of law enforcement officials.

The next court appearance is eagerly awaited as the case unfolds in the Francistown Magistrates Court. Stay tuned for further updates on this developing story.