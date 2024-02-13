New Post office for Moshupa

Plans afoot to construct 7 more in 7 villages

The Minister of Communications, Knowledge, and Technology, Thulaganyo Segokgo, has underscored the pivotal role played by BotswanaPost in fostering economic inclusion and bringing essential services closer to communities across the nation.

Speaking at the official opening of the Moshupa Post Office, Minister Segokgo emphasized the importance of forging strategic partnerships with parastatals like BotswanaPost and the Botswana Communications Regulatory Authority (BOCRA), alongside local communities and other stakeholders This, he said would create new opportunities that enhance service delivery and empower Batswana.

Segokgo highlighted BotswanaPost’s growth strategy, which includes the establishment of post offices designed to accommodate other businesses and services, such as strip malls, thereby contributing to the overall development and growth of communities.

The minister expressed confidence that the Moshupa Post Office would significantly improve access to postal services and diversified offerings, fostering economic development in the region.

“There is a population of more than 58 000 that will benefit from this project,”

Despite financial challenges, Minister Segokgo stressed the government’s commitment to fulfilling key obligations while maintaining prudent spending. He commended the ongoing Post Office development plan, which involves the opening of newly constructed and refurbished Post Offices, with 10 of them being specially funded by BOCRA.

Segokgo affirmed that the refurbishment of the Moshupa Post Office aligns with the government’s pledge to enhance access to basic services and create new avenues for economic prosperity among the people.

“The refurbishment is in line with BotswanaPost’s determination to build, revamp, modernise, and enhance postal services across the country as outlined by its strategic ambitions.”

For his part, Cornelius Ramatlhakwane, the Chief Executive Officer of BotswanaPost, revealed plans to construct seven post offices in major villages, including Tonota, Bobonong, Sekoma, Mochudi, Tati Siding and Tlokweng.

According to Ramatlhakwane these post offices will not only serve as postal facilities but also as commercial centres, with additional amenities such as public toilets.

The comprehensive project is estimated to cost at least P17 million.