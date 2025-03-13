Commitment towards stable Power supply

Following the triumph of the Kazungula Bridge project, Botswana and Zambia are set to deepen their partnership with a groundbreaking electricity interconnector aimed at enhancing energy sustainability and trade between the two nations.

The agreement was unveiled during a high-profile bilateral meeting at the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Sustainable Energy Week conference, held in Botswana last week. Botswana, which has historically faced power shortages due to limited local generation capacity, has increasingly relied on imported electricity to meet its energy needs. With South Africa’s Eskom grappling with its own power crisis, Botswana has turned to Zambia as its primary source of imported electricity. In the third quarter of 2024 alone, Botswana imported 53.6% of its electricity from Zambia’s ZESCO, amounting to 126,431 MWH. This shift has made Zambia Botswana’s top electricity supplier, with annual imports valued at $79 million.

The proposed Zambia-Botswana Interconnector, a high-voltage transmission link, promises to revolutionize energy cooperation between the two countries. Speaking at the conference, Zambia’s Energy Minister, Makozo Chikote, emphasized the urgency of the project. “There is a strong expectation from the people of Botswana and Zambia for energy sufficiency. This regional interconnector will play a pivotal role in achieving our shared goals of energy security and self-reliance,” he said.

Botswana’s Minister of Minerals and Energy, Bogolo Kenewendo, echoed these sentiments, highlighting the interconnector’s potential to enhance energy security and facilitate electricity trade within the SADC region. The initiative is expected to create a reliable power supply network, benefiting not only Botswana and Zambia but also other nations in the region through potential power exports.

The Zambia High Commission to Botswana has pledged its full support in fast-tracking the project, including facilitating the necessary memorandum of understanding (MoU). This collaboration marks a significant step toward addressing Africa’s energy challenges through regional partnerships, while also driving sustainable development and economic growth.

As Botswana and Zambia power up their energy alliance, the proposed interconnector stands as a shining example of how cross-border cooperation can light up the future for millions. Stay tuned as this electrifying project takes shape!